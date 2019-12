DJHS November Students of the Month

Delta Junior High Students of the Month for November won awards for academics, citizenship, growth mindset, and principal awards.

Front row left to right: Artur Novotarskiy, Vladimir Kravets, Timofey Gayvoronskiy, Aidan Klein, Jaylon Jackson, Iris Haas, Tetiana Radchyshyna, Olivia Morely, Daniel Taylor, Brookelynne Morely, Anthony Lansing, Patrick Attungana, Tristan Blain, Josh McCall.

Back row left to right: Svetlana Zastavskaya, Zoe Moore, Alanis Grandone, Madison Osteen, Kylee Huffman, Rashelle Bushy, Natalia Bazan, Max Zatavskiy, Evalynn Wiley, Pete Kahula

Not pictured: Emily Zaremba