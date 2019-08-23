The Delta Greely School District added a new course in its curriculum this year called coding or cs principles (computer science principles). The curriculum covers different topics at different grade levels, but the intent throughout the curriculum is to develop fundamentals in modern computing including programming, algorithms, the internet, big data, digital privacy and security, and the societal impacts of computing.
