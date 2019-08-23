Coding Class at Delta Junior High

Delta Junior High’s new coding class was working hard the first week of school. Here students work in a group to build a boat out of one piece of tinfoil that can hold 30 pennies and float in a container of water. The object of the lesson was to use concepts in programing, such as problem solving, to see how to improve on their design. The class is taught by Lindsay Ohlert. Photo courtesy Delta Junior High.

The Delta Greely School District added a new course in its curriculum this year called coding or cs principles (computer science principles). The curriculum covers different topics at different grade levels, but the intent throughout the curriculum is to develop fundamentals in modern computing including programming, algorithms, the internet, big data, digital privacy and security, and the societal impacts of computing.

Tags