Delta Junior High's Varsity A team took second place at the recent season opener tournament held here at home. Teams from Glennallen, Tok, and Valdez traveled to compete in an exciting weekend of volleyball in Delta. Pictured from left to right are team members Laynee Millette, Addison Roach, Amaia Arroyo, Rylan Wilson, Becca Hollembaek, and Valencea Beck.