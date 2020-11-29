Students at Delta High, Delta Junior High, and Delta Elementary Schools can receive free lunches while distance learning is taking place.
The district needs daily counts to know how many meals to prepare so that they are ready for pick up. Please email the district before 9:30 a.m. at lunchapp@dgsd.us and indicate the students name, the school the student attends, and where the meals will be picked up. Meals can be picked up at any school, regardless of which school the child attends.
Lunches can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon at the H entrance to the secondary complex (Jr. and Sr. high schools) and at the side door where the kitchen entrance is located in the elementary school. If the doors are shut and locked, knock and someone will bring the lunches to you. The individual picking up lunches will need to provide their name and who the lunches are for.
Lunch menus for each school are available by clicking here.