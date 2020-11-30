Delta Greely School Superintendent Shaun Streyle announced last week that schools in the Delta Greely School District, other than Gerstle River School, will continue to operate at the high-risk level with all students attending remotely until Tuesday, Jan. 12. Streyle said the decision was based upon the need to provide a consistent environment for students and the possibility that the school district may not have enough staff for in-person learning due to quarantine restrictions.
Streyle wrote in a letter to parents, “If we would try and start in-person school again next week, we anticipate struggling to keep our systems running due to more positive cases and having to quarantine due to close contact situations.”
As a result of the continued high risk level status, the school lunch program will also be changing to a program similar to that which was in place during the spring when remote learning took place. Lunches will be free to all students beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
To receive lunches, an email needs to be sent to lunchapp@dgsd.us before 9:30 a.m. to order lunches for that day. The email needs to contain the names of the individuals receiving the lunches, who will pick up the lunches, and which school the lunches will be picked up from. Lunches will be available for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and noon at the side door to Delta Elementary School where the lunchroom is located, and at the double doors near the ball field (Entrance H) at Delta High School.