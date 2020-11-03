Students at Delta High, Delta Junior High, and Delta Elementary Schools can still receive hot lunches while distance learning is taking place. The program is different from what was done during the spring when the physical buildings were closed said Denise Brown, food service manager. Lunches will be available for pick up and students are charged.
“Students eligible for free, reduced, or full-priced lunch will be charged what they are normally charged for lunch if they choose to receive a meal,” wrote Brown in an email.
She says the district needs daily counts to know how many meals to prepare so that they are ready for pick up. Please email the district before 9:30 a.m. at lunchapp@dgsd.us and indicate the students name, the school the student attends, and where the meals will be picked up. Meals can be picked up at any school.
Lunches can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon at the H entrance to the secondary complex (Jr. and Sr. high schools) and at the side door where the kitchen entrance is located in the elementary school. If the doors are shut and locked, knock and someone will bring the lunches to you. The individual picking up lunches will need to provide their name and who the lunches are for.
Brown said in most cases the menu will be the same as was published last week, but there may be some days that vary.