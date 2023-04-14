The University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced the students named to the deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2022 semester.
The lists recognize students’ outstanding academic achievements.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor's list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans' list.
UAF Chancellor’s List
Delta Junction students Amber Benson, Zuri Encarnacion-Carpio, Honor Fraley, James Hobbs, Abigail Howell, Leonard Lovett III, Lina Milliron, Robin Moritz, Condie Tomlinson, Micah VanderHart.
UAF Dean’s List
Delta Junction students Emily Bevard, Maia Elkins, Kjrsten Schindler, and Bill Shoemaker.