The Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Fishery will be open continuously through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 3. Additionally, effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 27, dipnetters may again retain king salmon.
Also effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 27, all waters of the Copper River drainage, upstream of Haley Creek, will reopen to king salmon retention in the sport fishery. However, the annual limit for king salmon, 20 inches or more in length, will be reinstated with a reduced annual limit of two fish. Bait and multiple hooks, including treble hooks may be used where allowed by regulation.