The Delta High School Cross Country team had a 5K kind of weekend as they hosted their annual Delta Invitational race. Last Saturday runners from across the state traveled to the area in order to participate in the 3.1-mile run. Delta hosted both high school junior varsity and varsity, girls and boys. With 13 teams and more than 150 racers, numerous coaches, and many spectators, the intensity in the air nearly swept away the fall chill. Racers were handed their bibs, the clouds parted, and the clock ran! Six of Delta’s runners took advantage of running conditions on the home course and set new personal records (PRs).
Coach Andrey Ionashku and Jennifer Brant will continue to strive to train their athletes to find their personal best and to have that effort represented on the trails during the upcoming race in Palmer and during the Regional Tournament thereafter. If you see the Huskies out training, don’t be afraid to give them a honk, send out a wave, or even a shout of encouragement. This team represents our community with Husky pride!
Race Results
Junior Varsity (32 Runners)
23rd-Angus Beckett 26:11 (PR)
16th-Will Russell-23:56 (PR)
14th-Christopher Phelan-23:43 (PR)
13th-Garrett Heath-23:15
Varsity Girls (44 Runners)
38th-Ellie Heath-30:38 (PR)
33rd-Rayne Fraley-28:42
21st-Grace Pearson-25:15
18th-Serena Brooks-24:39 (PR)
Varsity Girls Team Results
1st West Valley
2nd Lathrop
3rd Monroe
4th North Pole
5th Delta Junction
6th Nenana
Varsity Boys (68 Runners)
43rd - Josiah Ruse - 22:59
39th - Ash Blake - 22:44
29th - Will Douglas - 21:26
25th - Noah Douglas - 20:46
23rd - Tanner Brant - 20:17 (PR)
10th - Anthony White - 19:12:88
9th - James Fox - 19:12:55
Varsity Boys Team Results
1st Lathrop
2nd West Valley
3rd Delta Junction
4th North Pole
5th Nenana
6th Monroe
7th Galena
8th Minto