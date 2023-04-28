Delta girls came out on top at the recent 12th Annual Ponytail Invitational hockey tournament held in Anchorage. This event allows girls from all over the state of Alaska to compete in this end-of-season fun event which highlights the growth of girls hockey in the state.
Over 500 girls participated in this event on 38 teams. Teams were crowned as champions in four different age groups.
Our 12 Delta girls in the 10U division competed with six teams, and in each one of these matchups, Delta came out on top.
The hockey games were split up with two games on Friday 14, two games on Saturday April 15 and the semi-final and championship games held on Sunday April 16.
On Friday the Husky girls beat the Palmer/Wasilla Valley Predators 8-1, and Anchorage Hockey Association Little Dippers fell to the Huskies 15-0. On Saturday, the Husky girls shut out Kodiak 17-0 and Hockey Club Fairbanks White 6-0.
In the semi-final game on Sunday, the Delta Girls topped Anchorage Hockey Association Comets 9-1 to reach the championship game, where they beat the Hockey Club Fairbanks White team 2-1 to win the championship.
This is the second year Delta girls have participated in the invitational event, bringing home the championship both times.
The girls hockey team appeared before Delta Junction City Council at its regular meeting to share their excitement and pride.