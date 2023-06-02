With clear blue skies and a light summer breeze, the Lady Huskies held their final home softball event on Saturday. This particular matchup with the Patriots from North Pole would determine who would be sitting on top of the Mid Alaska Conference.
The visiting Patriots were the first up to bat, and very clearly and quickly demonstrated that they came to play some serious softball. At the end of the top half of the first inning, the Patriots had placed two runs on the board. The Huskies quickly answered by putting up one point on the board in the lower half of the inning.
The remainder of the game was a back and forth adversarial dance between two longtime rivals. North Pole was able to keep pressure on the Delta girls as they scored one more run in the third inning.
Our Delta girls should never be counted out too soon, not even with two outs down 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Talent and determination lit the fire that drove the Huskies to come howling back, placing three runs on the board, and not only winning the game 4-3, but becoming the MAC champions.
Normally the Delta Huskies like to have a spirited rivalry with Monroe Catholic, but Monroe was not able to field a team this year. Some of the girls still wanted to be able to participate in a sport that they love, and the Delta Huskies opened their door and created a combined team with three Monroe girls joining the Huskies. The AASA made a special exception to allow the girls to play.
The 2023 AASA State Championships will be taking place in Anchorage from June 1-3.