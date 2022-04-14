Once OK, twice is nice, but trice on ice is all that would suffice for the hustle, hit, never quit crew.
Expectations matter, and the Huskies had the highest of hungers entering this year’s Iditarod length season. After being a part of the previous seasons 10uA state championship, a solid majority of the dog team had the experience to know how the journey to the top would be.
It’s an Odyssey type adventure involving folly yet fulfillment, tears but joy, sacrifice with achievement, and pressures culminating in perseverance. Championship paths are rarely the same as the ones before, but all paths seem to have a few key ingredients.
Enthusiasm leading to dedication – The husky locker room atmosphere was an out of this world experience where the excitement could literally be intoxicating if you were fortunate enough to be passing by.
Passion leading to sacrifice – I know our Husky pups would not only show up to compete for their hour and a half practice at ten below, but would skate with their friends for another hour and a half while their siblings practiced. Some of them doing all this after a morning skate that was before they showed up to school.
Team camaraderie growing to Love.
What is a Pack of Huskies? What is a Team? What is a Hockey Family?
It’s what lies behind the eyes of every player on the Delta team. It’s a love for their parents who sacrifice their time and their pocketbooks all for their little gladiator who’s brave enough to balance on a knifes edge while navigating an American ninja warrior course at NASCAR speed. It’s a consistent commitment to risking your life on treacherous roads in inclement weather to deliver a most precious player that belongs to a team 100 miles away at 8 a.m. All while knowing the team is small enough that without your sacrifice, they would have met certain defeat.
It’s an understanding that I am my brother’s keeper in this world of chaos that has marauding warriors with clubs in their hands and aggression in their minds. It’s a belief in one another from the man on the Zamboni cleaning the ice, to the whistle blowing zebra trying to instill civility, the Momma Bear screaming on Facebook Live while a split second later yelling 50/50 so her little skaters dreams could be realized, and of course the business owner extending a good faith investment while secretly thinking that this contribution could help a kid achieve a dream beyond a dream.
Our only real bartering chip in life is time, and in the timeline of life this will be a blip in a ten year old’s cash of chips well spent.
The championship game was hard fought and an edge of your seat battle with no certain outcome. The climactic script had it all – outstanding goaltending, chess match strategy, star studded skill, and leadership grit.
Count yourself lucky enough to hear about it, fortunate enough to have seen it, and blessed enough to have lived the experience with this amazing hockey community across our great state.
The Huskies 10u extends their thanks for all the support here in their hometown of Delta Junction, a true diamond in the rough town that makes these opportunities a reality. The Huskies team for the third year in a row will be immortalized on the state trophy that dates back to the 80s and to date hasn’t seen a team THREEPEAT.
The Huskies Champion-ship Roster: Milo Martin, Axel Anderson, Triton Haas, Marius Sanford, Isaiah Korovnik, Vance Weidner, Jackson Misquez, Greyson Ngo, Bowden Harker, Lincoln Pinkelman, and Conlan Zachgo.