The U.S. Army Garrison Alaska has released its fall 2019 Recreation Maps for military training lands in the Donnelly Training Area (DTA) for the period of Aug. 25 to Sept. 30 which covers the 2019 moose hunting season. As always, impact areas are closed. Restricted areas along the impact areas in DTA West are closed along with three areas in DTA East.
A section of DTA West in Training Areas 526 to 529 will be closed August 26 – 30.
A recreational access permit is required to access training areas and can be obtained on the iSportsman website. Individuals with permits must check in online or by calling (877) 250-9781 prior to access. Hunters must also have the applicable state hunting license.
Additional information and maps are available on the iSportsman website at https://usartrak.isportsman.net/.