The Alaska Board of Game is now accepting proposals for changes to hunting and trapping regulations during the board’s 2022-23 meeting cycle for Game Management Unit 20 – which includes Delta Junction – and other Interior Alaska game management units. The board will also accept proposals for other Eastern Arctic Region units.
According to a release from the department, proposals may include changes to hunting seasons and bag limits, including subsistence and general hunts for all species; trapping seasons and bag limits; big game prey populations and objectives for intensive management; predation control areas implementation plans; restricted areas including controlled use areas, management areas, closed areas, and closures in state game refuges.
Proposals may also include changes to the application of statewide provisions in units 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26. Changes to game management unit boundaries will not be considered.
Proposals may also be summited for brown bear tag fee exemptions and reauthorization of antlerless moose hunts – which must be reauthorized annually – in any state game management unit.
Proposals should be submitted on the Fish and Game proposal form which may be obtained at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=gameboard.main. Instructions for submitting the form are available on the above website.
Proposals must be received by May 1 at the Boards Support Section office in Juneau. The department encourages proposals to be submitted as early as possible.