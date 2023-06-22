The Chitina Personal Use Fishery will be open for dipnetting through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 after which it will close until 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The fishery will then be open through midnight on Sunday, July 2.
Under the tentative preseason schedule, the fishery should be open through 11:59 p.m. on July 4 and then closed until July 7. An updated scheduled for the Fourth of July week will be published next week.
Hem Charters indicates success in the fishery is picking up after a slow start to the season.