Dip netting on the Copper River in the Chitina Subdistrict will be open continuously thorough midnight on Sunday July 21 according to an emergency order issued by the Department of Fish & Game. The annual limit is 25 salmon for the head of household and 10 salmon for each dependent of the permit holder. One king salmon may be retained. Remember you need both a state fishing license and Chitina permit to use the fishery. Access is limited due to a rock slide along the trail, so make preparations in advance to access the river.
Hem Charters reported good fishing over the weekend, with every permit holder catching at least 24 fish and retaining a king on Saturday. Water levels are still high, limiting some fishing spots, but continues to drop.