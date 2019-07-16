Delta Junction Trails Association (DJTA), in partnership with the Salcha Delta Soil and Water Conservation District, is realigning three miles of the Bluff Cabin trail this summer. If you are using the trail, located off the Tanana Loop Extension, expect equipment working on this project. Use caution in the area and please follow the direction of equipment operators when attempting to pass equipment.
DJTA has received a Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the State of Alaska for the Bluff Cabin Trail II. The total cost for this project is $102,477. The grant requires a $10,000 match. Thank you to Deltana Community Corporation for generously donating $5,000, and to the GVEA Goodcents Foundation Grant for the remaining $5,000 needed for the match!
The Bluff Cabin Trail, Phase I, completed in 2016, successfully hardened the initial 1.3 miles. Phase II proposes the construction of approximately three miles of multi-use, multi-season trail to a sustainable realignment along the sideslope of Bluff Cabin Ridge, and restore berms and drains along approximately one additional mile of trail. It will also install a kiosk and 15 signs. A trail assessment of the Bluff Cabin Trail, conducted in October 2016, under Phase I, found that the slough and cabin segments are extensively damaged and in an un-maintainable condition because of poor alignment.
DJTA looks forward to Bluff Cabin Trail’s project completion and fulfillment of the community’s vision for this popular multiuse trail by the summer’s end!