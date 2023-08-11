The Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Dipnet Salmon Fishery will be open continuously through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, September 30.
The Miles Lake sonar was shut down for the season on July 29. The final sonar count was 987,906 salmon, which is 379,450 greater than the 2023 in-river goal.
The Copper River water level is currently fluctuating around 16 feet at Chitina. Copper River water level near Chitina can be monitored online by NOAA/National Weather Service.
Call the Chitina Personal Use Fishery Hotline at 907-822-5224 for more information on the Chitina dipnet fishery.