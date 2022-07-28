The Chitina Subdistrict Personal Use Salmon Fishery will continue to be open on a reduced schedule.
The fishery reopened today (Thursday, July 28) and will remain upon through the end of the month.
It will be closed Monday, August 1 beginning at 12:01 a.m. through 5:59 p.m. on Thursday August 4 when it will reopen until noon, Sunday, August 7.
The number of salmon passing the Miles Lake sonar continue to be at a deficit based upon the preseason projections.
Currently one king salmon can be kept as part of the household annual limit. Steelhead cannot be kept and must be returned to the water immediately.
All 2022 Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishing permit participation and harvest reporting must be completed online. Anyone who purchased a permit must report, even if they did not fish. Returning permits by mail or hand-delivery is no longer an acceptable means to report. Also, permit holders who fail to report Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery harvest online by the October 15 deadline will be denied a permit for the fishery the next calendar year.
The current fishing schedule is announced on Chitina fishery information lines at 907-822-5224. Please contact an information phone line prior to planning your trip to Chitina to ensure that the fishery will be open when you arrive. If you have any questions regarding the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery, please contact the ADF&G office in Glennallen at 907-822-3309.