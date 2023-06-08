The Delta Junction Trails Association is a local, grassroots, all-volunteer organization formed 10 years ago with the goal of building a community-wide trail system that will provide a place for year-round outdoor recreation activities and trail opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, income, and trail interest in the Delta area. Every year we encourage community support of our local trails through membership in DJTA, opportunities to volunteer, and participation at our monthly meetings.
Your membership directly supports local trails through the creation of new trails, such as the Liewer Trail and the River Walk Park Trails, and through trail improvements such as the re-route and repair work on Bluff Cabin Trail. Each of these projects consisted of two or more phases enabled by grants. Community support is an important factor in winning grants and is often required in the form of matching funds. DJTA’s trail projects would not have been possible without your membership dollars. (Thank you!) As we continue with additional River Walk Park work, trail maintenance, winter lighting at the Liewer Trail, and advocating for repair of various trails in the Delta area, we value our individual, family, and corporate members even more.
Throughout the year, DJTA also hosts several trail-based events. These include opening of the Winter Trails Challenge with a hike/ski/snowshoe on January 1, the Walk of Lights with ice candles on the Liewer Trail in February, a hike up Donnelly Dome on the first Saturday in June, a Turkey Trot on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, and the Winter Trails Challenge beginning in December or January and running through March.
Your memberships also help support these fun community events that are open to everyone. Membership forms are available on our website (http:/www.deltajunctiontrails.com/get-involved.html). Write a check to DJTA, print and fill out a form, and mail it in to: DJTA P.O. Box 710 Delta Junction, Alaska 99737. Or pick up a form from The Delta Community Library, write a check and leave it with your form at the front desk. Renew or join today and become a part of making Delta Junction the best place to live, work, and play!
Update on the Donnelly Dome hike – after the June 1 snowfall on the dome, we decided to postpone the event one week. While it is no longer on the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, it should be a safer and more enjoyable hike: this Saturday, June 10 at 11 am. Meet up at the pullout 2.5 miles up Dome Road from Mile 249.7 Richardson Highway. This hike is open to the public. Everyone over the age of 16 is required to have a Sikes Act Permit (SAP, formerly RAP) from the Army, available through the internet at https://usartrak.isportsman.net/. Hikers also need to sign out using the same website prior to driving up Dome Road. Check in to Donnelly East area 531 via the website. By accessing the system, you will know if the area is open for recreation or if it has temporarily been closed for military training. The weather is looking good for this weekend. Bring along water, a snack, an extra layer in case it is windy at the top, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and don’t forget your SAP. See you there!