Clint Cooper, bison range manager for Alaska Department of Fish and Game, approached the Deltana Community Corporation for a second time at its meeting last week seeking funding and assistance with a grant to put in a roadside turnout and educational kiosks about the Delta bison range and management of the bison herd. He was met with a number of questions and concerns from DCC members.
“I thought this project was a good fit for DCC because it would engage people,” Cooper said during his presentation.
Cooper is asking DCC to take the lead on applying for a grant from Alaska Department of Transportation and provide the 9.03 percent matching funds the grant requires. Cooper estimates the matching funds figure between $10,000 and $30,000. He specifically requested DCC make a $20,000 funding commitment.
The proposed project is a wayside pullout at Mile 1405 on the Alaska Highway that would feature educational kiosks and would include a trail that leads out to the Panoramic Fields, which is part of the range that Fish & Game maintains as a food source for the bison herd. The application is due near the end of February, and it must be filed by a non-state agency, which means Cooper cannot apply on behalf of the state.
If DCC supports the project, Cooper feels that other organizations are more likely to follow, and he is willing to seek them out and ask for funding. He mentioned that Delta Junction Trails Association has expressed interest in helping with the trail, but there has been no talk of funding from DJTA.
“We normally beat a dead horse before we let go of any funds,” cautioned DCC President Pam Goode, who attended the meeting by telephone. “We’ve got to know that the community is embracing (the project) and not laughing at it.”
One of the cons to the project that Cooper mentioned is that DOT is favoring projects that do not require the agency to incur additional cost with maintenance. That led DCC Vice President Kurt Schmidt to voice a concern over the potential that DCC would be responsible for maintenance.
“That would be a deal-breaker,” Schmidt said with finality. He questioned the long-term liability for the project that DCC might incur if the organization applied for the grant.
Goode noted that she’d talked to Sarah Lucy with DOT and was told that whoever does this project will have to maintain the pullout and the trail.
Schmidt directed Cooper to find out if DCC would be on the hook for maintenance and present his answer in writing. If needed, Schmidt said he could call an emergency meeting of DCC before February 28 to vote on whether or not they’d go ahead with taking the lead on the project.
“DCC will not need to be responsible,” Cooper told the Delta Wind after talking to DOT about the maintenance aspect of the project.
“We’ll be able to work out those details,” he reassured.
Cooper is still trying to determine if Fish and Game can commit to maintenance of the project or if another avenue would have to be explored.
Tisha Kennell and Don Quarberg, both representing the local Fish and Game Advisory Council, attended the DCC meeting and had their own comments. Cooper has not taken this project before the Advisory Council.
“Logistically and fiscally, this doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Kennell.
Quarberg spoke about his involvement with the bison herd since 1976 and expressed guarded support for the proposal. He said attracting bison to a viewing area would be a good idea that might help people become more aware of and supportive of the herd and the state’s efforts to manage it.
“If you guys feel too rushed, we’ll just have to try again on the next go-round,” Cooper said, referring to the DOT grant cycle, which is every 2-3 years.