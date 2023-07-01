Last weekend a group of women from Delta Junction completed a Women’s Only 2-Day Defense Pistol Course taught by Point Blank Firearms and Self Defense Training LLC, held at Delta Sportsmans Association. This course consisted of safe gun handling and basic shooting skills.
The classroom portion taught gun safety rules, proper handling techniques, how firearms work, and the fundamentals of shooting – all in a comfortable, no-pressure environment. The range portion gave students the opportunity to apply skills learned and shoot live ammunition.
The women learned the 5-step presentation from the holster, after action drills, SUL 360, and more. Point Blank brought the Laser Shot Simulator. Point Blank owns the only shooting simulator in the state of Alaska available to train civilians, private corporations, government agencies, and law enforcement. This state-of-the-art shooting simulator is the closest thing you can get to reenact actual real-life conditions. It is the perfect training tool to sharpen your gun handling skills and challenge your decision making skills under stress. The simulator tested participants by applying life-like scenarios ranging from home invasions, street robberies, traffic stops, active shooter, domestic calls, hostage situations, and more. Practicing on the shooting simulator really got the adrenalin going. The women are looking forward to future courses and continued practice of skills learned.
One of the Point Blank instructors is a 30-year veteran who has deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Turkey. To recognize, honor, and comfort Cheri Ruiz, Major, US Air Force and US Army, for her years of service to our nation, a Quilt of Valor was awarded to her by the Windy Junction Quilts of Valor Group in Delta Junction. Thank you Cheri for your service.
Point Blank Firearms & Self Defense Training, LLC is a locally owned and operated business in the state of Alaska. The instructors are certified across multiple oversight agencies such as the NRA and The Well Armed Women. They provide instruction from firearms training including concealed carry courses to self-defense classes.