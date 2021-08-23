When permits were issued for the Game Management (GMU) Unit 13 Nelchina Caribou Hunt, bag limits were listed as “to be announced” to allow the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) the opportunity to complete a summer census before setting bag limits. The survey was completed in July and ADF&G has set the bag limits for the hunts.
Except for the DC475 hunt which has a bag limit of one bull, hunters in the hunts can harvest a caribou of either sex.
The department says that in recent years the size of the Nelchina caribou herd has been above objectives, affording significant harvest opportunity to reduce the herd to within population objectives. This winter the herd unexpectedly overwintered in Unit 13 allowing better hunter access and resulting in a reduction of herd size. As a result, this season’s harvest is set to maintain the herd size.
Quotas for DC485, RC561, and RC562 hunts are likely to be reached and seasons are likely to be closed by emergency order before the scheduled season end and it is likely that no winter seasons will open.
The RC561 hunt closed on Aug. 17.
Hunt updates and additional information will be available on the Nelchina hotline at (907) 267-2304.