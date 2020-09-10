Due to safety concerns, the Alaska Department of Fish & Game is instituting a no-caribou-hunting corridor along a portion of the Taylor Highway for the Fourtymile Caribou Hunt in Unit 20E. Caribou hunting is no longer allowed within 100 feet from either side of the road, including the drivable surface of the road between mileposts 75.5 and 115.4 of the Taylor Highway, and along the entire length of the Top of the World Highway (Boundary Cutoff). The corridor will be closed to the taking of caribou during the remainder of the RC860 state Fortymile caribou season. Any hunter, as well as caribou, must be a minimum of 100 feet away from the edge of the road before the hunter may attempt to harvest a caribou.
The use of temporary closures in road corridors is recommended under the harvest plan when the herd crosses highways to address safety issues. Reports of caribou being shot on the highway and hunters shooting parallel to the road have been verified in recent days as a portion of the herd approached and began crossing the road in this area.