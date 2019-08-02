The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has increased the bag and possession limit for pink salmon to 12 fish per day and 24 fish in possession in the Valdez Terminal Harvest area through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 31. The increased limit is effective for all marine waters north of line from Entrance Point to Potato Point (Valdez Narrows). Fresh water salmon closures remain in effect for Port Valdez. The bag and possession limit for coho salmon does not change. Only six salmon in your bag limit can be coho salmon and only twelve salmon in your possession can be coho salmon.
Pink salmon returns to the Valdez Fisheries Development Association Solomon Gulch Hatchery are high. Pink salmon cost recovery efforts for this hatchery have been completed and they have secured sufficient broodstock at the hatchery.
“There are plenty of pinks around, but anglers may have to sort through the fish to find brighter ones suitable for table fair,” said Jay Baumer Sport Fish Area Management Biologist. “Later in the run the quality of the meat may be deteriorating so anglers are encouraged to not wait until later in the season.”
Unlike many other Prince William Sound saltwater salmon fisheries, Valdez has numerous areas where shore anglers can cast for pink salmon, especially by the harbor and Allison Point. No wild stock concerns will occur from the increased bag limits and it is warranted to increase the pink salmon bag and possession limits in the Port Valdez marine waters for these surplus hatchery fish.
For additional information, please contact the Area Management Biologist Jay Baumer at (907) 267-2265.