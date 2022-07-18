Assistance with salmon habitat rehabilitation and protection in the Tanana River Basin is available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G). The program provides financial, technical, and permit assistance with projects along streambeds to private landowners.
“The program uses and funds proven bioengineering techniques such as coir logs, willow plantings, cabled spruce trees, rootwads, and elevated light penetrating walkways to help stabilize, revegetate, and rehabilitate streambanks,” the department said in a press release.
Proposals are currently being sought for the program and must be submitted no later than September 30. Selected participants may have up to 50 percent of the cost of their projects reimbursed through the program that is jointly administered through the ADF&G and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Summer is here, and salmon are returning to the rivers, and landowners are gearing up to fish for salmon. Now is the time that they start to notice erosional issues along their bank,” stated Habitat Biologist Jessica Johnson. “Landowners who participate in the program will not only learn the importance of healthy streambanks, but they will be doing their part to support and maintain healthy juvenile salmon habitat and populations.”
The program was established in 2008 and has restored and protected habitat on the Chena River. The project is open available for waters in the Tanana River Basin that have documented in the river or stream.
For additional information, please contact Habitat Biologist Jess Johnson at 907-267-2403 or by email at DFG.DSF.StreambankRehab@alaska.gov. Additional information is available on the ADF&G website and searching for Fairbanks Project.