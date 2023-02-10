The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Subsistence Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd.
The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to further restrict the take of this game population to meet sustainable yield and subsistence use mandates.”
The department goes on to say that the Tier II hunt is needed to assure an amount of harvestable animals is reasonably available to meet substance usage. The proposed object is 600 to 1,000 animals for subsistence usage.
Currently, the department does not have the authority to implement a Tier II hunt if it is needed to meet subsistence needs.
The Tier II hunt would take priority by limiting consumptive usages other than subsistence usage as required by statute.
Alaska Statute 16.05.258 says, “if the harvestable portion of the stock or population is sufficient to provide for subsistence uses and some, but not all, other consumptive uses, the appropriate board shall adopt regulations that provide a reasonable opportunity for subsistence uses of those stocks or populations.”
The department cites unexpected low population numbers in the herd and the need to establish protection for substance hunters.
Last year the department closed Nelchina Caribou hunts early due to low population numbers from the harsh 2022 winter.
The board will meet at the Soldotna Sports Center on March 17-22 where they will address this and other proposals.
Comments on the proposal may be submitted to the board through March 3 using the board’s website at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=gameboard.main.