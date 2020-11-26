Delta Junction Trails Association hosted their Sixth Annual Turkey Trot on Saturday. Over 30 people braved the high winds on what was otherwise a beautiful November day to participate in the annual event. Amanda Trainor won the turkey at the end of the day.
