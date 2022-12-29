For the third year in a row, the Delta Junction Trails Association has put together a Winter Trails Challenge from now through March. Accept the challenge and get out and explore your local trails by snowshoeing, skiing, hiking or running. Find each trail’s sign, take a selfie with it and post the photo to social media using the hashtag “#DJTAtrails” or email to deltajunctiontrailsassociation@gmail.com. Complete the challenge by finding all six trail signs, or substitute one trail of your own choice. Individuals that submit their pictures showing they completed the challenge will receive a Winter Challenge sticker and be eligible to win outdoors-related prizes.
Trails included in the challenge range from easy to moderately difficult, with most having solid snowmachine or snowshoe tracks for decent footing for those without skis or snowshoes, depending on how much more snow we get.
In the easy category are the Liewer Community Trail, located in town near the school, and River Walk Park, just north of town across the Richardson Highway from Delta State Recreation Site. The Liewer Trail is 1.2 miles long and has lights that can be turned on between 3 and 9 pm. The River Walk Park Trails have different loops available to suit the distance you want to do. Access the park by turning in towards the biomass piles, then taking a right at the Y. Watch for signage leading to the parking area and trailhead.
In the moderately easy category is the Bluff Cabin Trail in the Tanana Loop Extension area north of town. There are multiple destinations and routes, offering as much or as little distance as you would like to go. This year the challenge sign is about 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Parking for the trailhead is 2.2 miles east on Tanana Loop Extension from Tanana Loop Road.
Another in-town moderately easy option is the trail network called the Town Trails east and north of the hockey rink and pipeline. The junior high and high school cross country teams train and hold races on these trails. There are many access points, but the easiest is from Mil-Tan Road. Turn up the short steep hill on Remington and drive straight about ½ mile from Mil-Tan. Park out of the way in this corner as well as you can. The trail takes off to the west and branches into a network from there. The challenge sign is placed near one of the main trail intersections.
New for this year is a medium to difficult trail, the Deltana Trail Guide calls Donnelly Flats, which is on high ground right before the Richardson drops down into the flats. About 12 ½ miles south out of Delta is a double-ended pullout that the State keeps plowed. Climb over the snow berm away from the highway and just past a thin band of trees is a trail parallel to the highway. Follow it left one-quarter mile until you get to an intersection with a trail heading sharply to the right. Watch for the packed in snowshoe path to be sure you’re on the right track. The first part of the trail is on BLM land, but eventually crosses into military land and a whole network of fun trails to explore. The military boundary is marked on this main trail. The challenge sign is posted before you get to military land, so no permit is required. If you want to explore further, obtain a permit and check in to training area 530 at the military recreation website https://usartrak.isportsman.net/.
Quartz Lake State Recreation Area has several nice hiking trails, and this year we again chose the trails leaving from Little Lost Lake. Bluff Point Trail turns off from Lost Lake Trail and goes up onto the ridge between the two lakes, ending at a nice south-facing hillside with great views of the flats, the Delta River, and the Alaska Range. The challenge sign is located somewhere along the way to Bluff Point. You might need snowshoes depending on how many people have made the trek and how much it has snowed. You could ski but would probably have to remove your skis to hike up the hill and back down. This one we classified as moderately difficult due to the steepness of the terrain, but if you make it to the point, you will be well rewarded with the view.
If your favorite Delta area trail is not included in the six trails described above, you can choose your own trail. Let us know the name and/or a description of where it is, along with your selfie and the approximate distance you traveled. You can substitute this option for one of the six listed trails in completing the challenge.
Maps and additional details on the trails themselves and how to locate them are provided in the Winter Challenge Trail Guide posted to our Facebook page, and that will be posted soon on our website: http://www.deltajunctiontrails.com. Please be respectful of private property adjacent to or near the various trails and be aware of where you park so as not to block access by others. To be sure we know you are entering the challenge, send a sign-up email to the above address with Trails Challenge in the subject line.
As usual in outdoor Alaska, be prepared with proper gear, notify others of your destination and estimated return time, travel with someone, and be aware of our short winter daylight. The Salcha-Delta Soil and Water Conservation District’s Deltana Trail Guide has additional pointers for hiking in winter.
To get a start on finding your trails, join DJTA and Alaska State Parks at noon on January 1 for a ski, snowshoe, or hike at Little Lost Lake in the Quartz Lake State Recreation Area (watch for the DJTA banner and flag). Sign in at the warming fire and pick your distance by looping around on the lake shore, going out to Moose Pond and back, or up to Bluff Point to seek out the challenge sign. This event is inspired by a national “First Day Hike” initiative to connect people to state parks in all 50 states. This year’s event will also feature a new StoryWalk® thanks to the Delta Community Library and a grant from the Alaska Division of Libraries and Museums. Start your new year right by reading and recreating at the same time.