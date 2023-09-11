Send us your best Alaska fishing photos! Want to see your fishing photos in or even on the cover of one of next year’s sport fishing regulations books? If so, send us your top three photos.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), Division of Sport Fish, is accepting photo submissions for the 2024 Sport Fishing Regulation Summary books. ADF&G publishes four separate sport fishing regulation summary books each year for the Northern, Southcentral, Southeast, and Southwest regions. Every year, each regional book features a new cover with photos submitted by the public of their kids, families, or friends. The submission deadline for photo entries with a completed and signed media consent release form is 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
A maximum of three photos may be entered. The photos must have been taken in Alaska in the past year or two. Remember, photos submitted without a media consent release form will not be accepted. The media consent release form must be signed by the parent or guardian of children under 18 years of age. Are you submitting a photo of your kiddo with their friends? Please make sure their friends’ parents or guardian also submit a signed media consent release form. Photos that show evidence of fish and game violations, unethical, or unsafe actions or advertisement will not be considered – this includes youths in a boat without a life vest.
Your email should include the anglers’ first and last name, age, species of fish, and the name of the waterbody the fish was caught at and include as attachments the signed media release form and up to three photos. Please email the appropriate regional contact below based on where the photos were taken.
Additional information is available from the appropriate regional contact:
Northern Alaska: Tim Mowry in Fairbanks, tim.mowry@alaska.gov.
Southcentral and Southwest Alaska: Katelyn Zonneville in Anchorage, katelyn.zonneville@alaska.gov.
Southeast Alaska: John Driscoll in Juneau/Douglas, john.driscoll_iii@alaska.gov.