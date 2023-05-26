The Delta Husky track team traveled to Fairbanks over the weekend for the regional track meet. Husky team member results are below.
100 meter
1st place LJ Clark with a time of 11.63 (state qualifier)
2nd place Gabe Haas
8th place Cutter Stockwell
2nd place Iris Haas
2nd place Kiana Elkins (unified) PR
200 meter
1st place LJ Clark with a time of 23.34 a personal record (state qualifier)
3rd place Gabe Haas
1st place Iris Haas with a PR time of 28.58 (state qualifier)
5th place Baylee Millette PR
400 meter
6th place Anthony White
7th Place James Fox
1st place Iris Haas with a time of 1:05.90 (state qualifier)
2nd place Baylee Millette PR
800 meter
1st place Aidan Bullard with a PR time of 2:08.12 (state qualifier)
5th Place Anthony White
6th Place James Fox PR
8th Place Anthony Lansing
4th place Grace Pearson
1600 meters
2nd place Aidan Bullard PR
6th Place James Fox PR
7th Place Ash Black PR
2nd place Alora Anderson PR
4th Place Grace Pearson
3200 meters
2nd place Aidan Bullard
5th place Ash Blake
6th place James Fox
9th Place Noah Douglas
2nd place Alora Anderson with a PR
100m hurdles
4th place Gabi Thomas PR
5th place Anthony Lansing
6th place Cutter Stockwell PR
4x100 Relay
2nd place Delta Team with a time of 47.90
Aidan Klein, Cutter Stockwell, LJ Clark, Gabe Haas
4x400 relay
1st place girls team with a time of 4:57.93 (state qual)
Alora Anderson, Baylee Millette, Grace Pearson, Iris Haas
3rd place boys team
William Douglas, Noah Douglas, Josiah Ruse, Aidan Klein
4x800 Relay
2nd place boys team
Anthony Lansing, Anthony White, Ash Blake, Aidan Bullard
Shot Put
3rd place Orrin Hicks
5th place William Douglas
6th place Noah Douglas
7th place Anthony Lansing
4th place Madison Grapengeter
5th place Alanis Cortes
7th Place Shelbie Owen
Discus
3rd place Orrin Hicks PR
4th place Noah Douglas PR
5th place Angus Beckett PR
7th place Evan Klein PR
5th place Alanis Cortes
7th place Madison Grapengeter PR
Long Jump
4th place Gabe Haas
7th place LJ Clark
8th place Aidan Klein
2nd place Grace Pearson PR
Triple Jump
5th place Aidan Klein
7th place Evan Klein