The Delta Husky track team traveled to Fairbanks over the weekend for the regional track meet. Husky team member results are below.

100 meter

1st place LJ Clark with a time of 11.63 (state qualifier)

2nd place Gabe Haas

8th place Cutter Stockwell

2nd place Iris Haas

2nd place Kiana Elkins (unified) PR

200 meter

1st place LJ Clark with a time of 23.34 a personal record (state qualifier)

3rd place Gabe Haas

1st place Iris Haas with a PR time of 28.58 (state qualifier)

5th place Baylee Millette PR

400 meter

6th place Anthony White

7th Place James Fox

1st place Iris Haas with a time of 1:05.90 (state qualifier)

2nd place Baylee Millette PR

800 meter

1st place Aidan Bullard with a PR time of 2:08.12 (state qualifier)

5th Place Anthony White

6th Place James Fox PR

8th Place Anthony Lansing

4th place Grace Pearson

1600 meters

2nd place Aidan Bullard PR

6th Place James Fox PR

7th Place Ash Black PR

2nd place Alora Anderson PR

4th Place Grace Pearson

3200 meters

2nd place Aidan Bullard

5th place Ash Blake

6th place James Fox

9th Place Noah Douglas

2nd place Alora Anderson with a PR

100m hurdles

4th place Gabi Thomas PR

5th place Anthony Lansing

6th place Cutter Stockwell PR

4x100 Relay

2nd place Delta Team with a time of 47.90

Aidan Klein, Cutter Stockwell, LJ Clark, Gabe Haas

4x400 relay

1st place girls team with a time of 4:57.93 (state qual)

Alora Anderson, Baylee Millette, Grace Pearson, Iris Haas

3rd place boys team

William Douglas, Noah Douglas, Josiah Ruse, Aidan Klein

4x800 Relay

2nd place boys team

Anthony Lansing, Anthony White, Ash Blake, Aidan Bullard

Shot Put

3rd place Orrin Hicks

5th place William Douglas

6th place Noah Douglas

7th place Anthony Lansing

4th place Madison Grapengeter

5th place Alanis Cortes

7th Place Shelbie Owen

Discus

3rd place Orrin Hicks PR

4th place Noah Douglas PR

5th place Angus Beckett PR

7th place Evan Klein PR

5th place Alanis Cortes

7th place Madison Grapengeter PR

Long Jump

4th place Gabe Haas

7th place LJ Clark

8th place Aidan Klein

2nd place Grace Pearson PR

Triple Jump

5th place Aidan Klein

7th place Evan Klein

