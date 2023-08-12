If anyone has driven by the city park recently and noticed that it was packed with kids wearing red shirts and that finding a parking spot was difficult, that is because the Deltana Youth Soccer program is in full swing.
This program was started in 2013 by Allison Long and has continued to grow and grow and now has over 250 kids participating on more than 20 teams. The ages of the players range from two to 18.
The vision of the program is for the family to be able to come out and enjoy the sport of soccer while spending time together.
Many of the players who have started in the program are now playing on the Delta High School soccer team. Additionally, many of the players now assist in coaching as a way to give back to the soccer community and provide more fun and interest in the sport.
Currently, Steve Hilton is the president of the organization along with Carole Haas as the vice-president. James Wiggins is the secretary, and Heather Stossmeister is the treasurer. Ellie Mason, Sebastian Saarloos, and Rob Haas also pitch in as members of the board.
The program is run by the board, volunteers, and many parents pitching in to help coach and support this thriving family-centered event.
Stossmeister commented how grateful the program is for the sponsors that have supported them through the years including Buffalo Center Drive-In, Denali Fenceworks, Delta Environmental Services, J & J Specialties, LLC, and Timbercrest Dental.
Stossmeister added that if you are interested in signing your child/children up next year, you can follow the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DeltanaYouthSoccer.