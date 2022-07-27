“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”
Psalm 119:105
We live in a day of advanced technology to say the least. We have flashlights that are incredibly powerful some of which have as much as one hundred thousand lumens. It is indeed quite a “lamp.”
I have enjoyed the “great outdoors” since I first became involved in it as a young boy with my father. I have embarked on many a camping, fishing, and hunting adventure since those early days. No matter how much time I have spent in the woods of Alaska, there is always the possibility of becoming lost. It can happen to the best of outdoorsman in the wrong situation. I am very grateful to the Lord that I have never been truly lost, at least to this point, in my experiences in the wilderness.
I try to have certain items of necessity with me whenever I go hunting: a pack of matches, a knife, rope, a water bottle, and a flashlight. I have had to make the trek out of the woods at night due to varying circumstances, which I do not like to do. At those times I have been grateful for the flashlight, for it aided me in finding the right path leading back to camp.
It would have done me no good to have the flashlight on my person and not use it while travelling in the dark. I would not have been able to find the rail and navigate back to the campsite. In the same sense, spiritually, there are many that trust in themselves to find the right path to heaven.
The truth is that it is an impossibility, for the Bible states in Romans 10:17, “So then faith cometh by haring, and hearing by the word of God.”
As Psalm 119:105 points out, it is the word of God that illuminates the truth so that we can find the right path to take us to heaven. It does us no good to have “the lamp” but not read it. It is no fun travelling in “the dark”!
Think about it